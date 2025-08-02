Ecumenical Patriarch: “Archbishop Elpidophoros Is Truly the Bearer of Hope”

Source: The National Herald

CONSTANTINOPLE – Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew highlighted the spiritual significance of the recent pilgrimage titled “From Rome to New Rome,” which brought together faithful from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark. The journey connected three cities of profound historical and spiritual importance to Christianity—Rome, Constantinople, and Nicaea—and served as a symbolic bridge of unity and shared faith.

Speaking during a dinner held in his honor, the Ecumenical Patriarch praised the spirit of the pilgrimage and the enduring bonds of ecclesiastical fellowship it fostered. Present at the event were Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who led the delegation of hierarchs and clergy from the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, and fifty pilgrims.

Reflecting on the initiative, the Patriarch linked the pilgrimage to the legacy of pastoral visits first undertaken by the late Archbishop Iakovos of America. He also shared a personal memory from his days as a student at the Theological School of Halki, recalling the conferral of an ecclesiastical title to a delegation from Archbishop Iakovos in the chapel of the Holy Trinity, in the presence of the late Patriarch Athenagoras.

“Your visit, in the heart of summer, has brought a refreshing breeze to us all—both literally and figuratively,” he remarked.

Turning to Archbishop Elpidophoros, the Patriarch offered words of deep praise, noting that he had personally chosen the Archbishop’s name at his ordination as deacon. The name—Elpidophoros, meaning “bearer of hope”—was chosen not only because the feast day of the Holy Martyr Elpidophoros coincided with the anniversary of his enthronement, but also because the young clergyman exhibited qualities and gifts that would come to serve the Church.

“Archbishop Elpidophoros is truly the bearer of hope,” the Patriarch affirmed. “We elected him unanimously, and he has never disappointed us. Indeed, you are fortunate to have such a Chief Shepherd.”

He extended his blessings to the pilgrims, urging them to return to America as messengers of hope. Quoting the late Pope Francis’ autobiography Hope, the Patriarch said the title had moved him deeply. “Pope Francis often said that we are all, especially this year as we honor Nicaea, pilgrims of hope.”

Welcoming the presence of Roman Catholic pilgrims, the Patriarch reminisced about his years studying at the Pontifical University in Rome and his longstanding relationships with Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI, Francis, and now Pope Leo XIV. He also recalled his joint pilgrimage with Pope Francis to Jerusalem in 2014, underlining the enduring importance of Christian unity.

“There is much for us to do together—East and West, Rome and Constantinople,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his anticipation for his upcoming visit to the United States in September, where he hopes to reconnect with the Greek-American community and witness firsthand the vibrancy and devotion of the faithful in the Diaspora.