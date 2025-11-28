Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Pope Leo recite the Creed together during 1700th Anniversary of Nicaea

Source: Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

In a historic moment—1,700 years after the First Council of Nicaea—His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and His Holiness Pope Leo XIV gathered in Nicaea, now Iznik, for a profound display of Christian unity. At the conclusion of the prayer service, they recited the Nicene-Constantinopolitan Creed together at the very site where it was first proclaimed and prayed: the ancient Basilica of Saint Neophytos.