    Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Pope Leo recite the Creed together during 1700th Anniversary of Nicaea

    By on Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories

    Source: Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

    In a historic moment—1,700 years after the First Council of Nicaea—His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and His Holiness Pope Leo XIV gathered in Nicaea, now Iznik, for a profound display of Christian unity. At the conclusion of the prayer service, they recited the Nicene-Constantinopolitan Creed together at the very site where it was first proclaimed and prayed: the ancient Basilica of Saint Neophytos.

