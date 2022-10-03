Ecumenical Patriarchate Announces Formation of Joint Committee on GOARCH Charter

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

As announced by the Ecumenical Patriarchate during today’s meeting of the Holy and Sacred Synod, His All-Holiness designated as members of the Joint Committee on the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, on behalf of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Their Eminences Metropolitan Geron Emmanuel of Chalcedon and Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, the The V. Rev. Grand Ecclesiarch Archimandrite Aetios, Director of the Patriarchal Private Office, and Dr. Konstantinos Delikostantis, Archon “Didaskalos Tou Genos,” Director of the First Patriarchal Office, and Professor Emeritus of the University of Athens.