Source: 112.UA News Agency

Besides, it was noted that Poroshenko does not interfere in the inner church relations

Tomos on autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine may be withdrawn by the Ecumenical Patriarchate. It can take place if the church insists on the amendments to the document as Radio Liberty reported citing Rostyslav Pavlenko, the Advisor of President Poroshenko.

“Speaking about Tomos and statute of the church, there is a point that all things, which take place in the independent Ukrainian church should take place in accordance with Tomos and statute. If the conditions of Tomos are not violated, if the church does not reconsider it and amend it, any withdrawal can take place,” Pavlenko reported.

He also commented the words of honorary patriarch Filaret that Poroshenko backed off promised agreements and in fact permitted the liquidation of Kyiv Patriarchate. “President Poroshenko and state do not interfere in the inner church relations.”

According to him, the Culture Ministry finished all necessary procedures after the provision of the Tomos and established that in fact and legally Kyiv Patriarchate does not exist.

Earlier, Filaret conceded a split in the newly formed Orthodox Church of Ukraine and stated that he had the authority to convene a council.

It became known, that there were misunderstandings between the Honorable Patriarch Filaret and Metropolitan Epiphany. In particular, Filaret seemed to want to restore the structure of the liquidated Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate and his influence on the church, while the circle of Metropolitan Epiphany is inclined to support the “Greek system” of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, proposed by Fanar.