Ecumenical Prayer Service, one year after Hagia Sophia’s Reconversion: July 14, 2021

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Ecumenical Prayer Service, One Year After Hagia Sophia’s Reconversion

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in partnership with In Defense of Christians will co-host an Ecumenical Prayer Service lamenting the reconversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque one year ago. The Ecumenical Prayer Service will take place on July 14th, 2021, at 6:30 pm EDT at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 2815 36th Street NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Please register here if you would like to attend.