Enthronement of Metropolitan SABA, Antiochian Archdiocese – May 13, 2023

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

(Official invitation) (Schedule of events) ​On Saturday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m., His Eminence Metropolitan Saba will be enthroned as the Archbishop of New York and Metropolitan of All North America. Make your arrangements to be in Brooklyn, New York for this historic occasion.

The Archdiocese has secured a special room rate at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge. It’s minutes away from St. Nicholas Cathedral where the enthronement will take place. Shuttles and cars will also be available. The deadline for the special rate is April 26, so please don’t wait.

The enthronement will be live-streamed on St. Nicholas Cathedral’s Facebook page. A Facebook account is not necessary to watch.

A celebratory reception and banquet will also take place at the same hotel following the enthronement. Tickets are only on sale online through May 9. No tickets can be purchased at the door. For dietary restrictions, please contact Archpriest Thomas Zain at [email protected].

No checks or reservations for the banquet can be accepted without payment in advance.

Please carefully review the form to purchase more than one ticket at a time. Proceeds will go toward the 2023 Earthquake Relief Fund. So far, the Archdiocese has contributed $1.25 million.

If you are unable to attend the banquet, please consider a donation to assist our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria.

His Eminence will greet attendees of the enthronement – if they are not attending the banquet – immediately following the service in the cathedral’s fellowship hall.

On Sunday, May 14, Sayidna Saba will celebrate Orthros and the Hierarchal Divine Liturgy at St. George Church of Little Falls, New Jersey, at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. However, for clergy and laity staying in Brooklyn, St. Nicholas Cathedral will offer Orthros and the Divine Liturgy at 9:20 and 10:30 a.m.