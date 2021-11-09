Exclusive: Former Archbishop Demetrios, Metropolitan of Boston Methodios, Other Clerics Have COVID-19

Source: The National Herald

By Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – The former Archbishop of America Demetrios, the Metropolitan of Boston, Methodios, the Reverend Protopresbyter Father Andreas Vithoulkas and other members of the Archdiocese’s clergy have been infected with COVID-19.

Sources tell The National Herald that Archbishop Demetrios has mild symptoms and is recuperating in his New York home. TNH reached Metropolitan Methodios of Boston and he confirmed that he contracted the coronavirus, saying, “Yes, it is true that I have been infected with COVID-19, possibly from the events organized by the Archons in New York. I have mild symptoms and i am home. I will go soon to the hospital for a specific therapeutic and I will return home”.

It is noted that all the members of the clergy were present during the events of Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31, specifically the dinner organized by the Archons on that Saturday evening and at the Divine Liturgy presided over by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Manhattan.

Another member of the clergy that contracted COVID-19 is Father Panteleimon Papadopoulos, clerical leader of the Church of the Holy Resurrection Community in Brookville, NY.