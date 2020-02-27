Executive Committee of the Assembly of Bishops USA meets to Prepare for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – On Thursday, February 27, 2020, the Executive Committee of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America convened at the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America to discuss the 2020 and 2021 budgets, ongoing projects, and the upcoming 10th Anniversary of the Assembly, to be held May 2-5 in Washington, DC.

The upcoming anniversary will include a reception for clergy families in the DC area the evening of May 2nd, a hierarchical concelebration on Sunday, May 3rd, and a public event at a prominent DC location the evening of May 3rd. Details to follow.

The Executive Committee commended the working group commissioned to create the Orthodox Volunteer Corps (OVC) and looks forward to its 2021 launch. The new organization will provide Orthodox Christian young adults an opportunity to serve in a humanitarian organization for one year after collegiate or graduate studies.

Earlier in the day, the Joint Commission of Eastern and Oriental Orthodox Churches in the United States of America met. The members of the Joint Commission continued working on a pastoral agreement that should serve spiritually our various communities and families to bear a common witness to Christ’s commandment to unity.

The Joint Commission also discussed the possibility of deeper collaboration on addressing mental health concerns impacting many of our faithful across the country.