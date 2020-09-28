Fall Meeting of the GOA Holy Eparchial Synod

Source: Orthodox Observer

NEW YORK: On September 28th, 2020, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America convened a regularly scheduled Holy Eparchial Synod meeting via a teleconference in order to review the up-to-date matters of the Agenda.

In the beginning of the meeting, gratitude was expressed to His All-Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for His inspiring message, as well as congratulations to all those who worked tirelessly for the successful and proficient organization of the 45th National Clergy Laity Congress. It was the first time in the history of the Holy Archdiocese that such participation numbers were achieved for the Congress and despite the adverse circumstances caused by the pandemic.

The Holy Eparchial Synod reaffirmed the harmonious deployment and mobilization in the effort of informing the public with regards to the crucial matter of the conversion of Hagia Sophia to an Islamic Mosque, which causes pain to every good-willing and civilized person, regardless of their religious background or ethnic origin.

Lastly, the motions for election of Auxiliary Bishops were validated, on behalf of the Archbishop for the V. Reverend Archimandrite Spyridon Kezios, on behalf of the Metropolitan of San Francisco for the V. Reverend Archimandrite John Constantine, and on behalf of the Metropolitan of Chicago for the V. Reverend Archimandrite Timothy Bakakos, respectively. Having procured the three Triprosopon lists in accordance with the regulations pertaining to the Election of Auxiliary Bishops, it was decided that they will be sent to the Ecumenical Patriarchate with the petition that the canonical elections be considered.

From the Office of the Chief-Secretary of the Holy Eparchial Synod