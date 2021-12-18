First Speaker Series on Sunday, December 19 about the Nativity of Christ

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Department of Religious Education

This Sunday at 4 pm, join us for our first Speaker Series about the Nativity of Christ. Our esteemed speakers, Rev. Dr. Eugen Pentiuc and Dr. James Skedros, from Holy Cross School of Theology, will give a biblical-historical presentation of the birth of Christ, followed by a Q&A with the audience. The moderator will be our very own Director of the Department of Religious Education, His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos.

Simply click this link on Sunday at 4 pm to join: https://goarch.zoom.us/j/94641111931. See you then!

Also, check out the

Sunday Sermon Series

SUNDAY BEFORE NATIVITY

December 19

This week, find insights about this Sunday’s Gospel, where Apostle Matthew talks quite a bit about the genealogy of Jesus, but why does it matter to us? And what do genealogy, ecclesiastical genealogy, and spiritual genealogy all have in common? To find out, read this sermon by simply clicking here.

This sermon is part of the recently launched Sunday Sermon Series, an easy-to-download weekly sermon for clergy and educators on the Sunday Gospels with insights and analyses about the readings. Sermons can be accessed at any time on our website: religioused.goarch. org. The Series is also posted weekly on our social media accounts — Instagram, Twitter, Facebook: @goarchDRE — so follow us to stay up-to-date.

