THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
Orthodox Christian Laity
You are at:»»»FOR HOW MANY RUBLES WILL A PATRIARCH SELL HIS SOUL?

FOR HOW MANY RUBLES WILL A PATRIARCH SELL HIS SOUL?

0
By on Governance & Unity Essays, Governance & Unity News

Patriarch Theophilus III of Jerusalem

Source: Orthodoxy in Dialogue

Following the rubles seems to be a reliable predictor of where a given Patriarchate will stand on the question of Ukrainian autocephaly.
A May 19, 2019 report by Russia’s Union of Orthodox “Journalists”—arguably the Moscow Patriarchate’s most loyal peddler of propaganda after the Department for External Church Relations itself—cites the following statement by Patriarch Theophilus III of Jerusalem, delivered by his proxy to the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society and published on the Patriarchate’s website.
The Patriarch’s statement is remarkable for two reasons: first, while Jerusalem is lauded as “the Mother of the Churches” in our liturgical hymnography, we question where in Orthodox tradition the Patriarchate derives its self-designation as the guarantor of the unity of the Orthodox Church; and second, Theophilus makes no attempt to hide his reliance on Russian money as he heaps praise on Vladimir Putin and—as the UOJ is keen to point out—rejects the autocephaly of, and eucharistic communion with, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine….read full article here
Share.

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.