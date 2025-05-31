Fordham’s Orthodox Christian Studies Center Annual Benefit Reception on June 16

Source: The National Herald

NEW YORK – The Fordham University Orthodox Christian Studies Center hosts its Annual Benefit Reception on Monday, June 16, 6 PM, at the Fordham University Lincoln Center Campus, The E. Gerald Corrigan Conference Center 12th-Floor Lounge in the Lowenstein Center, 113 West 60th Street in New York City.

The Annual Benefit Celebration honors the outstanding achievements of the students and supports the continued growth of Orthodox Christian Studies. The event also includes the presentation of the following awards: The Fr. John Long, S.J., Award- recognizing undergraduate excellence and potential for future study in Orthodox Christian Studies; the Stella Moundas Award for Orthodox Christian Service- celebrating a student’s exceptional commitment to serving others throughout their college journey; and the Tassopoulos Family Scholarship in Orthodox Christian Studies Award- honoring both academic achievement and financial need in the field of Orthodox Christian Studies.

General Ticket is $150, Young Member Ticket (40 and under) is $75. Ticket purchase provides access to the silent auction which includes the opportunity to bid on an 8-day/7-night timeshare at the beautiful Sheraton Vistana in Orlando, Florida.

Register online: https://shorturl.at/i8GS7.

The Opening Keynote Lecture of the Patterson Conference, featuring Cathleen Kaveny on the topic of ‘Religion, Nostalgia, and Nationalism’ also takes place on Monday, June 16, just before the reception at 4:30 PM.

Proceeds benefit the Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University.

For more information, please visit fordham.edu/orthodoxycenter and fordham.edu/pattersonconference or email orthodoxy@fordham.edu.