Fr. Alex Karloutsos elevated to Megas Protopresbyteros by Ec. Patr. Bartholomew

Source: Orthodox Observer This morning, in Southampton, Long Island, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew celebrated the Divine Liturgy at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

At the end of the service, before a crowd of nearly 500, His All-Holiness announced two “surprises” to the parish–conferring the title Megas Protopresbyteros of the Holy and Great Church of Christ upon Proistamenos Fr. Alexander Karloutsos and elevating Dormition Church to the status of Cathedral.

Concelebrating the liturgy were members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, including His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, as well as additional hierarchs. Participating clergy included parish priests Frs. Alex Karloutsos and Constantine Lazarakis.

Photos by Archons/Orthodox Observer/J. Mindala