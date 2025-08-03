Fr. Athanasios Nenes’ Letter to the Taxiarchae Parish Regarding His Second Marriage

Source: The National Herald

By Theodore Kalmoukos

BOSTON – Protopresbyter Athanasios Nenes, longtime presiding priest of the Taxiarchae parish in Watertown, Massachusetts, sent a letter to the parish council members and his parishioners explaining his decision to enter into a second marriage and the process that was followed.

As previously reported by The National Herald, Fr. Athanasios will remarry with the canonical permission of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. The report, published in both the Greek and English editions of The National Herald, was widely read not only in the United States but also internationally—across Patriarchates, Autocephalous Churches, and Metropolises, including several Slavic Churches.

Originally from Thessaloniki, Fr. Nenes was previously married and has adult children. He was divorced from his Presvytera several years ago.

In his letter to the community, Fr. Athanasios writes the following:

“Dear Esteemed Members of the Parish Council and Taxiarchae Family!

Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I pray that this letter finds you all in good health and high spirits.

With a heart full of gratitude and ongoing commitment to our parish community, I write to you today to share a personal journey that has been deeply influenced by the love and encouragement you have shown me over the years. After much contemplation and prayer, and with the spiritual guidance, support, and paternal love of our spiritual father Metropolitan Methodios, for which I am deeply grateful, I hope to enter the sacred covenant of marriage. Towards that end, I am writing to tell you that I completed the required processes and have received the approval and blessings of the Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.”

He also writes that:

“This decision by me has not been made in isolation; it is very much inspired by each of you, my beloved parishioners. Throughout my 10 years of ministry in this parish, I have felt an overwhelming sense of fellowship and support from our community -so much so that many of you have voiced your hopes that I would not journey through life alone.

Your kindness and encouragement have served as a reminder of the profound connection we share as a family in Christ, and I believe that the spirit of love that permeates our church is a true gift from God

Love is foundational to our faith, and it compels us to seek companionship in our earthly walk. By entering into this sacred partnership, I am committing to not only nurturing my own personal growth but also deepening my service to all of you. I firmly believe that this union will empower me further to serve our parish and reflect the love of Christ in our community.

As we read in the Scriptures, “Love is patient; love is kind…” (1 Corinthians 13:4). It is this very love that binds us together, encourages us to grow, and inspires us to support one another in our spiritual journeys. I humbly ask for your support and prayers as I take this step, trusting that our shared mission of spreading God’s love and grace will continue to flourish.”

Fr. Nenes wants to introduce his future wife to his parish. He writes:

“I look forward to introducing her to our community and welcoming her to Taxiarchae-Archangels family.

I am deeply grateful to His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the members of the Holy and Sacred Synod; also appreciation to Archbishop Elpidophoros and the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America for their guidance and care throughout the process.

Thank you for being such an integral part of my life and ministry. May our Lord bless you abundantly.

With love in Christ,

Rev. Fr. Athanasios Nenes.”