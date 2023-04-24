Fr. Maximos Constas Announced as Guest Speaker at Fall 2023 Synaxis National Clergy Retreat

Source: Orthodox Church in America

Originally posted on March 15, 2023.

MUNDELEIN, IL [OCA]

The OCA Office of Pastoral Life (OPL) today announced V. Rev. Archimandrite Maximos Constas, PhD, as speaker for the upcoming Synaxis: National Clergy Retreat for Active and Retired Priests from October 17-20, 2023, at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake Conference Center in Mundelein, Ill. This conference will provide an opportunity for fellowship, prayer, and education for all priests and bishops of the Orthodox Church in America.

“We are delighted to have Father Maximos join us as the guest speaker at our first Synaxis: National Clergy Retreat,” said Director of the OCA OPL Archpriest Nicholas Solak. “Not only is he a noted scholar, teacher and academic, but Father Maximos’ lived experience as an Orthodox Christian great-schema monk will help our cohort of clergy to ponder the place of the Prayer of the Heart in our priestly ministry.”

His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon and the Holy Synod of Bishops encourage all priests to participate and their parishes to financially support their participation. Watch a short video of Metropolitan Tikhon speaking of the upcoming retreat.

The Synaxis will include shared meals, morning and evening prayer and engaging education sessions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Chicago during a free afternoon, as well as participate in a Hierarchical Liturgy at the historic Holy Trinity Cathedral in Chicago.

For more information, contact the Office of Pastoral Life (OPL) at [email protected].