Fr. Steven J. Vlahos [OCL Advisory Board Member] Celebrates 61 Years since His Ordination

Source: The National Herald

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne, Fr. Steven J. Vlahos will observe and celebrate the 61st anniversary of his ordination to the Orthodox Church Priesthood on Sunday, September 14.

On September 13 and 14, 1964, Fr. Vlahos was ordained to the diaconate and presbyterate by Metropolitan Iakovos of Philadelphia at Saints Constantine and Helen Church in Chicago, Illinois.

Fr. Vlahos was married on August 16, 1964 to Chrysi Hondroulis, daughter of Emmanuel and Bessie Hondroulis of Baltimore at the Washington Cathedral of St. Sophia. Fr. Vlahos and Presvytera Chrysi are the parents of Demetrios Troy and Dana Anastasia (Joseph) DiAntonio. Joseph Steven is their only prized grandson.

Fr. Vlahos and Presvytera Chrysi commenced their pastoral ministry at the Annunciation Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. There, at the St. John Roman Catholic seminary, he pursued studies in dogmatic theology as well as serving as a teacher of church history. He also served Saints Constantine and Helen Church in Rockford, Illinois, St. George in Bethesda, Maryland, St. Thomas in Cherry Hill, NJ, and St. Demetrios in Wildwood, NJ. While on a leave of absence in 1986, he served St. George Church in Asbury Park, St. John in Tenafly, NJ, and organized the new parish in Frederick, Maryland.

Fr. Vlahos now serves on the Retired Clergy Association Board of Trustees.