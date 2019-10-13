Source: The Epistle (Greek Orthodox Retired Clergy Association Newsletter)

On September 14, the feast day of the Universal Exaltation of the Holy and Life-Giving Cross, our RCA Vice President, Father Steven J. Vlahos observed and celebrated the 55th anniversary of his ordination to the sacred priesthood at the Saint Anthony Church in Vineland, NJ.

On this solemn and sacred occasion, Father Steven especially thanked his beloved Presvytera Chrysi, children Demetrios Troy, Dana Anastasia DiAntonio, grandson Joseph and all the members of the congregation.

Father Steven especially remembered his parents, siblings and the multitude of people he faithfully served. He also specially recognized Archbishop Iakovos, Bishop Gerasimos Papadopoulos, Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver and Bishop Silas Koskinas who played inspirational roles in his sacred ministry.

On a previous commemorative anniversary, Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey proclaimed Father Steven an “extraordinary experience.”

After 55 years of pastoral care and service, Father Steven continues his service to the Church through the Orthodox Christian Laity (OCL) and through the Retired Clergy Association under Father Eugene Pappas.

While he remains a functioning priest forever and unto the ages of ages, he is gently experiencing the dignity of aging and of sharing whatever accumulated wisdom and experience he has with younger clergy reminding them to be faithful, loving, brave, outspoken and sharing everything taught by Jesus, Mary, and the saints, mindful always of ultimately giving an accounting before the throne of God.