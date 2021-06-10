FREE Event: Orthodox Life in Screen Culture – June 19 (12-1:30 pm EDT)

Source: Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative
Screens are everywhere. Christian parents used to worry about movie screens. Then it was TV screens hooked to 100-plus cable TV channels. Then there were computers and computer games. Then came the Internet and everything changed. Then smartphones arrived and everything changed again. There’s evidence that this omnipresent screen culture is connected—especially among the young—to rising statistics for loneliness, anxiety, gender confusion and other issues. Then came the pandemic and church leaders struggled to make peace with digital screens in parish life.
Journalist and mass communications professor Terry Mattingly
has been wrestling with these kinds of questions for more than thirty years, including in a seminary context. There are no easy answers. But there are questions Orthodox parents and clergy need to ask, right now.
Online
Saturday, June 19, 2021
9 – 10:30 AM PDT / 12 – 1:30 PM EDT