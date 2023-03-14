FROM DRAB TO DAZZLE: THE POWER OF DISRUPTION (Parts 1 & 2)

by Frank Marangos, D.Min., Ed.D., FCEP

This edition of Frankly Speaking will resume my reflection on the experiences of disruption, and, more specifically, continue describing the 2nd of four core habits that I would suggest can help nonprofit leaders navigate through personal as well as organizational challenges.

“Disturb Us – Oh Lord,” is the name of a prayer written in the 16th century by the famous sea captain and explorer Sir Francis Drake. The prayer is a valuable reminder of how we often get off course in life, business, our relationships, vocations, and, most importantly, from God. Drake’s famous prayer beautifully captures this truth: that sometimes we do need to be disturbed, disrupted, and unsettled so that we can navigate and re-calibrate the course heading of our personal and professional lives.

In addition to developing the ability to see life’s disruptions and disturbances as being done “for us” and not “to us,” the second core habit that I would suggest can help individuals allow disruption to be transformative, is self-authoring. That is the ability of narrating, or in other words, intimately recounting the way we understand the circumstances (good and the bad) that make up the storylines of our lives.A disruptive or unsettling event is ultimately without meaning until we contextualize it. If we really stop to think about it, the event hasn’t disrupted us, it’s the story we tell ourselves about the experience that gives it power and makes it unsettling. According to extensive research, the human brain does not do well with uncertainty. In fact, when the story of our lives becomes disrupted, the brain’s amygdala is quickly triggered. Unfortunately, if left to its own devices, our brain will default to negativity. As a result, life’s positive and favorable storylines can quickly become Homeric Greek tragedies.

Leaders of religious and nonprofit organizations that thrive through disruptive circumstances display the ability to be the author of their own stories. Without being naïve or Pollyannish, the story they tell themselves and the meaning they give to life events that might be out of their control is carefully authored.

In his recent book entitled, Go Boldly: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder (2022), William Shatner, the famous TV and cinema personality, provides entertaining, and informative essays, about the astonishing possibilities of self-authorship. By revealing stories of his life, some delightful, others tragic, the 91-year-old Shatner reflects on what he has learned, and, more importantly, on how valuable it is to apply the joy of self-exploration to our lives. Insightful, irreverent, and, with his “Captain Kirk” style wit, and dramatic flair, Shatner focuses on the value of allowing ourselves to self-narrate the awe-inspiring experiences of life.

Shatner’s book of advice is published at a most opportune time when so many of us are dealing with inflation, job losses, health issues, and more. Nonprofit organizations are respectively dealing with hiring shortages, environmental and social initiatives, fundraising, digital trends in giving, and so on. It can be difficult to be awed by life when what’s happening is difficult and challenging. But Shatner, who has had his share of personal disruptions such as loneliness, grief, and cancer, offers a great piece of advice that has given him hope along life’s journey.

His advice? Shatner says that reflective creativity goes a long way in the pursuit of physical and mental health. “I know that good, healthy aging comes from not being solitary or brooding,” he says, “by using just a little imagination you can compensate for some of the difficult things that happen to us, especially as we get older.” Delightfully, Shatner continues by emphasizing the value of philanthropy. “Whether it’s endangered salmon in British Columbia, the seals in the St. Lawrence River, children who are affected by disabilities, or veterans coming back from wars, everybody needs help,” he says. “So, I do the best I can. There’s nothing better for your brain than trying to help someone else.”

Self-authoring has been used to help people achieve more, while alleviating anxiety about the future through a feeling of clarity of purpose and direction. Research supports Shatner’s belief that people who spend time reflecting and carefully writing about their life’s circumstances become happier, less anxious, less depressed, and physically healthier. They become more productive, persistent, and engaged in life. This is because thinking about where we came from, who we are and where we are headed can help us chart a simpler and more rewarding path through life’s disruptions.

To say we’re living through challenging times sounds like both a cliché and an understatement. News about the lingering effects of the pandemic, economic woes, and bitter political debates have triggered tremendous anxiety and sadness for many Americans.

When leaders of religious and nonprofit organizations honestly look back and reflect, they admit that it is usually when they were forced to navigate the most difficult challenges that they had the opportunity to discover a new perspective and/or grew the most. Of course, amid a crisis, it may not feel that way. But the habits of (1) seeing life’s disruptions and disturbances as being done “for us” and not “to us,” and (2) the ability of self-authoring does help to use Sir Francis Drake’s poetic imagery, to productively navigate through the rough seas and winds of difficult times.

Self-authoring is fundamentally the ability to purposely focus our attention on the present moment and accept it without judgment. Learning to live more in the present is especially helpful when the future is uncertain. Self-authoring has therefore been shown to help reduce physical and psychological symptoms in people facing a variety of challenges, including job loss, divorce, cancer, grief, and chronic pain.

In his book The Evolving Self (1982), the American developmental psychologist Robert Kegan explores human difficulties and suggests a way of navigating life’s problems and circumstances. Kegan was the first to coin the phrase “self-authorship” as the ability of individuals “to shift their meaning-making capacity from outside the self to inside the self.”

Kegan defines Self-Authorship as “a lifelong process of self-evolution. “Instead of depending on external values, beliefs, and interpersonal loyalties,” he said, “self-authorship relies on internal generation and coordination of one’s beliefs, values, and internal loyalties. There are elements of self-authorship,” Kegan insists,” that include trusting our internal voice, building an internal foundation, and securing internal commitments.”

Not every experience allows us to work towards self-authorship. But disruptive experiences do provide the opportunity to look at the world around us and search deep within ourselves in order to develop personal opinions and valuable perspectives. These internal influences and beliefs allow us and our organizations to understand what our core values are, why we have them, and how to use them to overcome difficult challenges.

A true story is told of a dog named Luka, a giant schnauzer who had an infected toe for several months on his back leg. The owner noticed that Luka would tend to drag his back foot, causing him to scrape his toe. As the owner’s vet could not discern the problem, he sent them to a neurologist at Ohio State University.

Luka’s owner was perplexed, however. “Why is the Doctor looking at his head?” He thought. “The problem is at the other end of his body . . . at my dog’s farthest extremity, his toe. Why are you looking at his head when the problem is the toe?” “You don’t understand!” The doctor responded. “Everything in the body goes back to the head. Your head is your command-and-control center that sends directives to every part of the body. Something is happening in Luka. There is a little disc in the spine which is not functioning properly and is disrupting the signal from the brain.” One little part in the body can disrupt the signal that is being passed from the head.

In the final analysis, it is the story that we author in our brain that will determine how we walk, stumble, or drag our toes through life’s difficult circumstances. If our personal narrative is not functioning, and not healthy, our navigation will be flawed. It is critical, therefore, that we develop and nurture the Habit of self-authorship by asking ourselves the following two internal questions: