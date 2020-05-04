GivingTuesdayNow: Support Orthodox Christian Laity

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

#GivingTuesdayNow emphasizes opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection and kindness even while practicing physical distancing.

Please donate to OCL’s communication ministry that brings the understanding of unity to all Orthodox Christians. Unity in the new normal that follows this pandemic. Our OCL community will assist the Assembly of Bishops to continue to work together as it has during this experience of physical distancing. Live streaming of our liturgical life demonstrates our unity in our diversity and is a role model for others. During this special GivingTuesdayNow appeal, we invite you to make a donation to OCL, so that we can continue our educational and informational ministry.