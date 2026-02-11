HCHC’s Scriptorium Initiative launches new website to preach and teach ‘beyond the seminary’

Source: Orthodox Observer

By

February 11, 2026

BROOKLINE, MA – Today marks the launch of The Scriptorium Initiative at Holy Cross (TSI) website for the worldwide community. The website and The Scriptorium Initiative are the creation of the faculty of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology under the vision, leadership, and assiduous work of Dean Fr. Eugen J. Pentiuc.

Conceived by Fr. Pentiuc as a scriptorium (a designated room for thinking and writing—much like the scriptoria at the Qumran community or Medieval monasteries), TSI website provides special “office” locations (i.e., mini personalized websites within the rich and powerful TSI website) where Holy Cross faculty find a fitting environment for teaching, preaching, and proclaiming the word of God beyond the confines of the seminary classroom.

Said Fr. Pentiuc, “Our hope is that the website will become the etheric (digital) agora for a dynamic, continuous, and influential, exchange of ideas between Holy Cross faculty and various groups such as clergy, faithful, or just seekers of truth, beauty, and meaning in a world of rapid change.”

The TSI website is Holy Cross’s home for continuing education in the areas of Bible, theology, and spirituality from an Orthodox Christian perspective. The continuing education program envisioned by TSI, entitled Catechesis, is currently in its final phase of development and will be introduced soon. The program is crafted for clergy and laity. Four-week modules will offer clergy ways to refresh their theological education or acquire new skills in the digital proclamation of the Gospel of Christ. For lay learners of all abilities, continuing education will present the basics of the Orthodox faith in its theological and practical aspects. Enrollment information on Catechesis courses is forthcoming.

In October 2023, Holy Cross received a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., based on a proposal written by Rev. Pentiuc and Dr. James C. Skedros, to help establish The Scriptorium: Preaching and Teaching the Word of God in a Digital Age. The grant is part of Lilly Endowment’s Compelling Preaching Initiative which aims to foster and support preaching that inspires, encourages and guides people to come to know and love God and to live out their Christian faith more fully. Lilly Endowment (https://lillyendowment.org) launched the Compelling Preaching Initiative in 2022 because of its interest in supporting projects that help to nurture the religious lives of individuals and families and foster the growth and vitality of Christian congregations in the United States.

Through a hybrid delivery network of offerings in-person and online, and in a variety of forms ranging from courses, workshops, and conferences to podcasts, webinars, and online television shows, The Scriptorium Initiative advances Holy Cross’ commitment to compelling preaching from the pulpit and to continuing education aimed at reaching traditional churchgoers as well as non-churchgoers.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America said, “We are grateful to the Lilly Endowment Initiative for believing in the vision and mission of our beloved School. This grant comes as a confirmation of Holy Cross’ rebirth

and its status as a place of the highest academic standards, dedicated to the service of the Church, of our Holy Archdiocese, and all clergy and faithful who will grow spiritually closer to God by engaging with the Lord’s teaching.”

In supporting and commending wholeheartedly the efforts of Fr. Eugen and Dr. Skedros, the Co-Directors of the Scriptorium,” continued His Eminence, “I also extend my Archepiscopal blessing to all the laborers involved in this new phase of our Theological School. This is indeed an exciting time when preaching and teaching can extend far beyond traditional settings or platforms to address the growing complexities of continuing education for both our clergy and laity. May the Good Sower bless The Scriptorium Initiative at Holy Cross, so the seeds cast around the globe may bring a rich harvest for the glory of God and His Holy Church!”

Fr. Eugen offered special thanks to Lilly Endowment for its financial support for the construction of the website; to GM7 and Sebastian Mahfood, OP, who secured the initial phase of website development; and to Mr. Alex Popovici, ThM, who completed the final development of the website work and secured a friendly learning management system with all the necessary trimmings for a robust CEP.