Help OCL Respond to Archbishop Elpidophoros’ Invitation to Participate in the Drafting of the GOA’s New Charter

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

In his October 29, 2020 letter to Orthodox Christian Laity, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros kindly responded to OCL’s invitation to provide a greeting for OCL’s 33rd Annual Meeting and Program held on November 13, 2020. He also responded favorably to OCL’s request to be a part of the process in the drafting of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s new charter (see letter below).

We invite your input, suggestions, and feedback as we prepare OCL’s response to Archbishop Elpidophoros’ invitation for “ideas or proposals you may have for the betterment of our Church in America.” Please use the “Leave A Reply” section at the end of this article to provide your comments, or send an email to [email protected].