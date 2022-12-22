Help Orthodox Volunteer Corps (OVC) Grow!

Source: Orthodox Volunteer Corps

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We’ve been sharing stories of changed lives–the OVC Corps Members and those they are serving. And we want to reach more people. So we’re actively recruiting for our second cohort–Orthodox young adults, 21-29 years old, from across the country.

Would you join us in these efforts?

Nominate a young adult using this form

using this form Share a message and our new video with young adults you know. Here’s a message you can cut and paste: Have you heard of the new 10-month Orthodox ministry that combines service with the most vulnerable, deep formation, intentional community, and immersion in the Church? Check out Orthodox Volunteer Corps and watch this video to get a glimpse of the experience. The application deadline for Fall 2023 is February 6. Apply here.

with young adults you know. Here’s a message you can cut and paste: Invite us to speak –in person or virtually–to young adults at your church or an OCF group you know.

–in person or virtually–to young adults at your church or an OCF group you know. Encourage young adults to register for the next Info Session at this link – January 3, 2023 @ 8pm (EST)

Maybe you’re not directly connected to young adults, but you love them, you love your neighbor, and you love the Church. Join us by making a year-end contribution to OVC. Together we can help develop and equip Orthodox young adults to lead lives of faithful service for the Church and the world.

In Christ,

Michael Sider-Rose

CEO, Orthodox Volunteer Corps

Kyra Limberakis

COO, Orthodox Volunteer Corps