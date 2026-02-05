His Beatitude Archbishop Ioan of Tirana, Durrës and All Albania to visit United States of America

Source: Orthodox Observer

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is pleased to announce that His Beatitude Archbishop Ioan of Tirana, Durrës and All Albania will be visiting the United States of America.

At the invitation of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, His Beatitude will offer the keynote address at the International Conference organized by the Huffington Ecumenical Institute at Holy Cross School of Theology in collaboration with the Missions Institute of HCHC. The conference, entitled “Anastasios: Archbishop, Theologian, Missionary,” will be held at Holy Cross School of Theology from March 2 to March 4, 2026, on the occasion of the first anniversary since the passing Archbishop Anastasios.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros stated: “It is an immense honor to welcome His Beatitude Archbishop Ioan of Albania to offer reflections on the legacy of the late Archbishop Anastasios, who literally resurrected the Orthodox Church in that country after a devastating atheistic regime had reduced it to rubble. This extraordinary visit will also provide an opportunity to renew bonds among the Orthodox Church in our land.”

For further information on the conference, see: https://huffingtoninstitute.hchc.edu/event/anastasios-missionary-theologian-archbishop/