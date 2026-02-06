Source: Orthodox Church in America

His Grace Bishop Seraphim (Sigrist), former Bishop of Sendai, fell asleep in the Lord on February 6, 2026.

Bishop Seraphim was born Joseph Sigrist on December 13, 1941 in New York and baptized in a Presbyterian Church. He was brought up in Pleasantville, NY and studied at Nyack College. While studying at Nyack he began to attend the Orthodox Church and, on completing his degree there, he was received into the Orthodox Church at Holy Virgin Protection Cathedral in New York. He then began study at Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary and, after graduating in 1967, went to Japan to assist the Orthodox Church in Japan.

In Japan working first as a teacher in a church related school and assisting as a deacon at the Toyohashi Church, he was tonsured a monk with the name Seraphim and served first as a parish priest in the town of Nakanida and then, being consecrated in Tokyo on December 19, 1971, from that time served as Bishop of East Japan living in Sendai.

Bishop Seraphim served in Japan for 19 years, returning to the United States in 1987. He taught in the graduate department of religion at Drew University, wrote three books, and visited Russia frequently in recent years in support of mission especially to youth in Russia.

The funeral services for Bishop Seraphim will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Yonkers, NY and is as follows:

Monday, February 16

6:00-7:00 PM Viewing

7:00 PM Burial Service

Tuesday, February 17

9:00-10:00 AM Viewing

10:00 AM Divine Liturgy followed by Panikhida (served in the presbyteral manner)

A catered meal will be in the hall following Divine Liturgy, followed by interment at New Skete.

May Bishop Seraphim’s memory be eternal!