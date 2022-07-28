Holy and Sacred Synod Lifts Suspension of GOARCH Charter, Continuing Ongoing Review Process

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

This week, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate lifted the suspension of the Charter of the Archdiocese. The charter was initially placed in abeyance, by the decision of the Holy and Sacred Synod on October 8, 2020, for the purpose of developing a new charter for the Archdiocese that would strengthen the role of the largest Eparchy of the Mother Church with a new mandate suitable for the evolving and changing modern pastoral needs of American society. The Vision for the Second Centennial: The Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America was also the subject of a special session of the recent Clergy-Laity Congress where the mission as a Church here in America and how to administer more appropriately and effectively were discussed while stressing the need for unity.

Since October 2020, however, due principally to the pandemic and the havoc that it wreaked on the world, progress has not been made on the development of the new charter, leaving the Archdiocese without a charter for longer than was anticipated when the charter was suspended in 2020. For that reason, the Holy Eparchial Synod recently requested of the Holy and Sacred Synod and they unanimously approved the lifting of the suspension of the Charter of the Archdiocese on July 21, 2022.

This reinstatement does not change the determination of the Holy and Sacred Synod that the charter review process should continue. Indeed, Holy and Sacred Synod will soon announce the formation of the Joint Committee to perform that specific purpose in time for the Archdiocese’s 2024 Clergy-Laity Congress.

The full text of the communique of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate can be found here: https://www.goarch.org/-/july-2022-ecumenical-patriarchate-communique