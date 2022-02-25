Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology to Offer Paschal Series

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

The Faculty of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology will offer spiritual guidance and instruction in various forms throughout the entire Paschal period, from the beginning of Lent until the feast of Pentecost. The first set of offerings will be a Lenten series entitled “My Soul, My Soul, Rise Up:” Lenten Reflections from Holy Cross. These brief video presentations will begin on Clean Monday and will continue every Monday until Holy Week. The first session, entitled “Grant Me to See:” Reflections on the Lenten Prayer of St. Ephrem, will be delivered on March 7th by Fr. George Parsenios, Dean of Holy Cross. All lectures will be made available through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and the Holy Cross website.

Additional talks will be released on each subsequent Monday during Lent, and will be provided by the following speakers:

Dr. James Skedros (ThD), Michael G. and Anastasia Cantonis Professor of Byzantine Studies and Professor of Early Christianity, Holy Cross

V. Rev. Archimandrite Maximos Constas (PhD), Professor of Patristics and Orthodox Spirituality, Director of the Pappas Patristic Institute, Holy Cross

Dr. Timothy Patitsas (PhD), Interim Dean of Hellenic College and Assistant Professor of Ethics, Holy Cross

Dr. Philip Mamalakis (PhD), Assistant Professor of Pastoral Care, Holy Cross

As the period of Lent turns to Holy Week, an online webinar entitled “Stay Here and Watch with Me” (Matt 26:3): Journeying with the Lord through His Last Week in Jerusalem will be conducted by Dr. James Skedros and Fr. Eugen Pentiuc, PhD (Archbishop Demetrios Professor of Old Testament, Holy Cross). The webinar will be offered from Palm Sunday through Holy Wednesday during Holy Week, 3:00 to 4:00 PM (EST). Information will be forthcoming soon regarding registration.

Finally, the Gospel readings in the Divine Liturgy for each Sunday from Pascha to Pentecost are taken from the Gospel according to John. To reflect on these readings in the light of our journey toward Pentecost, Fr. George Parsenios will offer a series of lectures entitled “From Pascha to Pentecost with the Gospel of John.”