Holy Cross School of Theology Announces Two Timely and Impactful Online Courses for Fall 2025 through the Huffington Ecumenical Institute

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Huffington Ecumenical Institute at HCHC

Brookline, MA – May 2025 — The Huffington Ecumenical Institute (HEI) at Hellenic College Holy Cross is pleased to announce two compelling and engaging online courses for Fall 2025.

1. For the Life of the World: Toward an Orthodox Social Ethos

This groundbreaking course invites students to engage with the document entitled For the Life of the World: Toward a Social Ethos of the Orthodox Church (FLOW), a landmark document of the Ecumenical Patriarchate that provides general parameters for an Orthodox Christian engagement with the modern world. Addressing issues such as economic inequality, environmental destruction, racial and political division, as well as other global challenges and crises, FLOW calls for a renewed commitment to justice, compassion, and peace from an Orthodox theological perspective.

Taught by Fr. David Williams, with Fr. John Chryssavgis, this 3-credit synchronous online course provides theological depth and contextual insight. Fr. Williams is a respected researcher at Royal Holloway University of London and research associate at the Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies, Cambridge. He brings a wealth of academic and pastoral experience in Orthodox theology, interfaith relations, and social ethics.

The course includes weekly lectures from leading scholars involved in FLOW’s creation and a curated online archive of critical reflections and interviews hosted by the Huffington Ecumenical Institute.

2. Oriental and Eastern Orthodox Churches: History, Theology, and Dialogue

At a time of increasing interest in ecclesial unity and shared traditions, this course offers a critical overview of the Oriental Orthodox Churches, focusing on their history, Christology, liturgy, canon law, and spirituality. It further examines the long-standing theological dialogue between the Oriental and Eastern Orthodox traditions, spotlighting points of convergence and ongoing challenges.

Co-taught by Christine Chaillot, a widely published Orthodox scholar from Switzerland, and Rev. Dn. Gary Alexander, Vice President of Finance and Administration at HCHC and a specialist in Armenian studies, this 3-credit online course brings together academic rigor and ecumenical relevance. Students will benefit from the contributions of distinguished clergy and scholars representing both Church families.

Both courses are offered online with live (synchronous) sessions and are open for registration now. They are designed for graduate students, clergy, lay leaders, and all who seek to deepen their understanding of inter-Orthodox dialogue.

For more information and to register, email hei@hchc.edu.

About the Huffington Ecumenical Institute:

The Huffington Ecumenical Institute at Hellenic College Holy Cross is dedicated to advancing theological education, inter-Christian dialogue, and engagement with contemporary social issues from an Orthodox Christian perspective.