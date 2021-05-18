Orthodox Christian Laity

Holy Synod confirms appointment of Priest Alessandro Margheritino as Secretary of the OCA

Source: Orthodox Church in America

Fr Alessandro Margheritino and family

RIVES JUNCTION, MI [OCA]  On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America, meeting under the presidency of His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon at their regular Spring 2021 Session, confirmed the appointment of Priest Alessandro Margheritino to be the Secretary of the Orthodox Church in America effective immediately. On May 11, 2021, at its Special Session, the Metropolitan Council had endorsed him based on His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon’s nomination of him

