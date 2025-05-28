Holy Synod of Bishops Confirms Archpriest Alessandro Margheritino as Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America

Source: Orthodox Church in America

SPRINGFIELD, VA [OCA]

During a special session held via teleconference on Wednesday, May 21, the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America confirmed His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon’s nomination of Archpriest Alessandro Margheritino as Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America.

Father Alessandro’s appointment was made in accordance with Article VI, Section 2 of the Statute of the Orthodox Church in America. His nomination was endorsed by the Metropolitan Council during a special session earlier the same day.

He succeeds Archpriest Alexander Rentel, who served as Chancellor from 2019 to 2024, when he was appointed Rector of Three Hierarchs Chapel at St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary.

Father Alessandro brings both pastoral and administrative experience to the role, having served as Secretary of the Orthodox Church in America for several years and as Acting Chancellor since January 1, 2025. Prior to taking on a full-time position at the Chancery, he served as rector of St. Innocent Orthodox Church in Olmsted Falls, OH. Since relocating to Northern Virginia, he has served as rector of All Saints of America Orthodox Church in Alexandria, VA.

In 2024, Father Alessandro completed a Doctor of Ministry degree at St. Vladimir’s Seminary, where he also earned his Master of Divinity. His thesis, titled “The Experience of Applied Sobornost: The Metropolitan Council of the Orthodox Church in America,” reflects his deep engagement with the Church’s conciliar life and governance.

Father Alessandro is married to Anna Margheritino, who was born in Moscow, Russia, and works as a graphic designer at St. Vladimir’s Seminary. They have two children.

Following the celebration of a molieben at the temporary Chancery office in Springfield, VA, His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon spoke about Father Alessandro’s new role: “While this may be a formal beginning, Father Alessandro is certainly no stranger to us. He has faithfully served at the Chancery for the past five years and, more recently, has carried the responsibilities of Acting Chancellor with dedication and grace. We now welcome him officially into this office with joy and confidence in his leadership.”

“I am deeply grateful that you have accepted this calling, Father Alessandro,” His Beatitude continued. “I look forward to continuing our work together in service to Christ and his holy Church in North America. May the Lord bless you, your wife Anna, and your children in this new chapter of your ministry.”

“In keeping with the tradition of this office, it is my honor to bestow upon you the Chancellor’s Cross,” Metropolitan Tikhon said. “This cross, first worn by the late Protopresbyter Joseph Pishtey, symbolizes the continuity and weight of this sacred responsibility. Wear it with dignity, as a sign of the trust placed in you and a reminder that our Lord will provide the strength needed for the task ahead.”

In his own remarks, Father Alessandro reflected on the responsibility and significance of his new role: “With humility and gratitude, and a great sense of responsibility, I stand before you as I begin my ministry as Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America. I am deeply aware that this role is not a position of prominence, but of service—service to the entire Church, and more immediately and directly, service to Your Beatitude, to the Holy Synod of Bishops, and to the Metropolitan Council. I am honored and grateful to Your Beatitude for the trust placed in me in nominating me for this position of leadership in our Church.

“I also want to express my gratitude to the former Chancellor and my friend, Fr. Alexander Rentel, for his many years of service to our Church but also for his guidance and mentorship in the past few years. I am also grateful to the rest of the Chancery staff for their support and their tireless work.

As I have sought to do in my years as Secretary of the Church, I will continue to approach this ministry with a deep commitment to the vision set forth in our Statute and Tomos, which are themselves products of the conciliar life of our Church. The work of the Chancery must remain aligned with the Statute, not simply out of obligation, but because it expresses the lived ecclesiology of the Orthodox Church in America. Our work must be transparent, accountable, and rooted in a spirit of collaboration.

No one who steps into this office brings with them all the skills, experience, and insight it demands—and I certainly do not. But in humility, and with faith in our Lord and God and Savior Jesus Christ, I commit myself to working faithfully, diligently, and lovingly, always seeking what is in the best interests of the life of the Church, even when this may be uncomfortable and inconvenient. In its own peculiar but essential way, the ministry of church administration exists to enable and support the building up of the House of God—to clear the path, so to speak, for the Gospel to be proclaimed, the sacraments to be celebrated, and the faithful to receive care.

I am firmly convinced that our identity as the Orthodox Church in America is not just a name, but a calling. Our name speaks of both a responsibility and a mission: to be faithful to the Orthodox Christian tradition and to embody that tradition in the soil, the language, and the life of North America. We have been and continue to be uniquely positioned to carry out this mission effectively, despite the challenges we may face. In a time of fragmentation and uncertainty, our name grounds us in a vision of unity, pastoral care, and evangelization for the people of this continent.

The challenges before us are many. The problems we face are complex, and the decisions we must make are sometimes difficult. But each challenge is also an opportunity—an opportunity to grow in faithfulness, to strengthen the Church’s witness, and to respond to the needs of our time with courage and hope.

With your prayers, your support, and your counsel, I look forward to walking this path together with you. Thank you.”