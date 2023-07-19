How Did Orthodoxy Get Into This Mess?

Source: Orthodox History
by
It almost goes without saying that the Orthodox world is a mess right now. The situation in Ukraine alone is a disaster: a Russian invasion of the country backed by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) by the state, and a recognized-by-only-some Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) that was created by the Ecumenical Patriarchate by joining together and legitimizing two schismatic church bodies. Moscow has broken communion with Constantinople and the other churches that have recognized the OCU: Alexandria, Cyprus, and Greece. In Africa, Moscow has established dioceses on the territory of the Patriarchate of Alexandria. Antioch has been out of communion with Jerusalem for close to a decade due to Jerusalem’s claim of jurisdiction in Qatar. Far from being a unifying event, it seems that the long-hoped-for Holy and Great Council of 2016 was, at best, a mixed bag, and after it, everything went downhill…
A tour de force recent (since 1917) history of how Orthodoxy arrived at the “mess” it is in today.
Bringing this to the attention of OCL’s extensive audience (friends, supporters, and website visitors) is an excellent example of OCL’s educational ministry to the Church.
It is worth the investment of time it will take to read and appreciate.