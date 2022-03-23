Survey for the Laity: How the Pandemic Has Reshaped the Life of Your Parish

Source: OrthodoxReality

National Study about the Pandemic’s Impact on Orthodox Church Life in America

Dear OCL friends,

If you are a lay church member in the United States of America, we ask you to do something that could make a significant difference for the future of both your parish and the Orthodox Church in general. We ask you to take part in a national study about the pandemic’s impact on Orthodox church life in America. The study has heard already from about 400 American Orthodox priests and the results were published here: , we ask you to do something that could make a significant difference for the future of both your parish and the Orthodox Church in general.The study has heard already from about 400 American Orthodox priests and the results were published here: https://orthodoxreality.org/coronavirus-and-american-orthodox-parishes

Below is weblink to an online survey which takes about 20 minutes to complete. Please click on this link and answer the questionnaire within the next 48 hours. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PandemicAndYourParishOCL Now it is time to hear the thoughts, concerns and experiences of the parishioners like yourself.

This survey is strictly anonymous and confidential. It asks questions about your participation and involvement in the church, your spiritual life, your personal views about the pandemic, and your views on your parish’s response to the pandemic. You are free to skip any questions that you might not feel comfortable answering. Be assured that after you submit the survey no one will be able to identify you or to know that your answers came from a particular parish.

One more request. Please also share the survey link to the questionnaire (via social media, email, etc.) with as many Orthodox Christians as possible: your friends in other parishes or parts of the country, relatives (if they are Orthodox Christians), etc. Again, here is the link to the survey for you to complete and share with others: your friends in other parishes or parts of the country, relatives (if they are Orthodox Christians), etc. Again, here is the link to the survey for you to complete and share with others: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PandemicAndYourParishOCL

If you have any questions, feel free to communicate with the director of the project: Alexei Krindatch ( [email protected] ) at US Religion Census / National Census of American Orthodox Christian Churches ( www.usreligioncensus.org www.orthodoxreality.org ).

Thank you very much for your time and for sharing your thoughts. God bless.