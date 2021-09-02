Hurricane Ida floods damage St. Vladimir’s Seminary campus

Source: St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

Hurricane Ida brought torrential rain Wednesday evening to the New York metropolitan area on the heels of a tornado warning and fierce winds, and the deluge that followed caused severe flooding unlike anything in recent memory.

The campus of St. Vladimir’s Seminary wasn’t spared the storm’s wrath. The waterfall on the north side overflowed into the front lawn, ripping up pavement, trees, the community garden, the rock wall, and the fence. Troublesome Creek lived up to its name—both bridges over the Creek were uprooted and carried downstream. Meyendorff Hall sustained some roof damage, and floodwaters also damaged a professor’s home on campus. A flood-damaged transformer later caused power outages in most of the buildings on campus and had to be repaired.

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, the Seminary faces steep costs to repair all the damage. Yet, thanks be to God, no one was injured.

