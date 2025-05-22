In Georgetown Commencement Speech, Archon Michael Psaros Reveals THE Roadmap to Success

Source: Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Dear Brother Archons and Friends of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate,

I’m writing to you today more as a father and a grandfather than as National Commander. Last Saturday, May 17, our dear brother Archon Michael Psaros, the world-renowned philanthropist and recipient of the 2022 Nicholas J. Bouras Award for Extraordinary Archon Stewardship, gave an extraordinary and memorable commencement speech at his beloved alma mater, Georgetown University.

Archon Mike’s speech is a brief (only thirteen minutes) masterpiece of wisdom and practical life guidance. He offers THE roadmap to success, prioritizing family, faith, and hard work, and offering one bit of advice that every young person today needs to hear, learn, ponder, internalize, and act upon: work hard and then work harder.

“Successful people,” says Archon Psaros, “set ambitious goals for themselves; are never satisfied; try to improve every day and elevate the performance of everyone around them.” He tells the graduates: “Maintain your intellectual curiosity and have a lifelong commitment to learning.” Watch his entire remarkable speech here. Make sure your children and grandchildren watch it with you.

Archon Michael Psaros has long practiced what he preaches. On the same occasion, he was also given an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters in light of his decades of selfless charitable work, in which, among innumerable other noble endeavors, he played a pivotal role in the completion of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine; made a $3.1 million gift to Georgetown University to establish the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Endowed Orthodox Chaplaincy; and donated his beloved late grandmother’s home in Weirton, West Virginia to become “Evyenia’s House of Hope,” a place for families to repair their lives.

Please take thirteen minutes to introduce the young people in your lives to the wisdom of Archon Mike. What they learn from him could truly transform their lives.

Yours in the loving service of our Holy Mother Church,