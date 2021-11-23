In Memory of Peter N. Marudas

On November 20, 2021, Peter N. Marudas, beloved husband of Irene K. Marudas; devoted father of Nick Marudas and his wife Angela, and Kyriakos Marudas and his wife Monica; cherished grandfather of Mary Marudas and Peter Marudas; dear brother of Tom Marudas, fell asleep in the Lord. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Service and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation (annunciationbaltimore.org) or IOCC (IOCC.org). You may access the Funeral Home’s Guest Book and Condolences here: https://www.ruckfuneral.com/obituary/peter-marudas.

Peter was a long-time and devoted board member of Orthodox Christian Laity. At the OCL Open Forum in Chicago in May 2004, he served as Moderator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQMvD8KnCgo.

George Matsoukas, current board member, who served OCL as President and Executive Director, writes: “I was blessed to attend Peter’s 83rd birthday this past August 15, which is also his name’s day. He planned the party all year and hoped COVID restrictions would not prevent it. Peter and I had a very long and wonderful relationship. I will miss his wisdom and humor. He was a devout Orthodox Christian. He was a person who loved life and lived life to the fullest. We pray for his soul and family. May his memory be eternal.”

Fellow OCL board member, Peter J. Petkas, shared the following article from the Baltimore Sun in 2001 when Peter Marudas retired from a productive and illustrious career.

HAIL AND FAREWELL

By Carl Schoettler

Baltimore Sun

August 18, 2001

National television cameras catch Peter Marudas, Sen. Paul S. Sarbanes’ chief of staff, and Allan Greenspan, chairman of the Federal Reserve, head to head in deep confab at a Senate banking committee hearing about a year ago.

Marudas immediately starts getting calls: What did he tell you? A hiccup from Greenspan can jump-start the stock market, up or down.

Marudas laughs. He likes telling this story.

He and Greenspan were talking about jazz.

As a young man, Greenspan played clarinet, flute and a little sax in New York jazz bands, including one led by Leonard Garment, who became President Nixon’s White House counsel. Marudas is a lifelong and knowledgeable jazz fan.

A couple of months earlier, Marudas had asked him, “Who do you think is the best saxophone player?”

Greenspan replies, Ben Webster, a mainstay of the Duke Ellington band.

“That’s really an aficionado,” Marudas exclaims. “You got to know jazz to say that.”

So the next time Greenspan comes before the banking committee, Marudas gives him a Ben Webster tape. And the two are recorded for TV posterity talking about jazz, not G-8 economics.

Bringing Greenspan the Webster tape exemplifies Pete Marudas’ style: kind, thoughtful, generous and politically astute. For nearly 35 years, Marudas has brought his particular, perhaps unique, political acumen to Baltimore, Maryland and national politics. Now, he’s bowing out.

The farewells began Wednesday as he celebrated his name day at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. It was the Feast of the Dormition, the Assumption in most Western churches. Marudas’ name in the church is Panagia, which is roughly Greek for “Our Lady,” the Virgin Mary. He’s a devout Orthodox Christian and of course active in church politics.

Thursday he celebrated his 64th birthday, basically working in his Washington office, although well-wishers flooded the Sarbanes switchboard with birthday wishes and goodbyes.

Friday was his last day at work and the end of his own remarkable chapter in Maryland politics.

“It’s an existential decision,” he says of his retirement. “We got the senator re-elected in the fall and he’s now a chairman, which is what we were working for all the years. The Banking Committee, you can really do a lot there, the predatory lending business, you know, and just the integrity of the capital markets.”

He still had a portrait of Franklin Delano Roosevelt on his office wall yesterday as he got ready to leave. “I got Truman, Roosevelt and Jefferson. And I have a labor union organizing picture from the C.I.O., ‘March with CIO to Victory.’ Well, we owned this bar where all these U.A.W. workers came in, when I grew up in Detroit,” he says.

As a kid, he spent his summers in Baltimore where his uncle ran a dry-cleaning shop on Light Street in what is now Federal Hill, and he had relatives who lived in Brooklyn. Another uncle ran a restaurant in Curtis Bay.

“The first political event I ever attended was in the 1952 campaign,” Marudas says. “The Democratic candidates always kicked off their campaign in Detroit on Labor Day.”

Adlai Stevenson was the presidential candidate.

“My cousin and I got up real early, 5:30. Our mothers packed our lunches. We took the bus down. We were right down in front. Walter Reuther [the leader of the United Auto Workers union]introduced Adlai Stevenson,” Marudas recalls.

“I was 15, my cousin was 12 or 13. It really made an impression for me. Stevenson was a man of such dignity.”

As a college student at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Marudas attended a lecture by Reuther, who spoke on labor economics.

“He was a real force. He put the U.A.W. on the progressive side of the political spectrum,” Marudas is remembering. “You had people who came up from the South, white and black, where down there they had nothing to do with each other. They worked together as shop stewards. We saw all that going on. It really was something.

“You look at society: Wherever you have free trade unions, they’re one of the essentials of a free society.”

New Deal Democrat

He says it twice during a couple of long conversations. He remains an unreconstructed Roosevelt New Deal Democrat, with perhaps overtones of Adlai Stevenson.

“He’s very strong democrat with a small ‘d’,” Senator Sarbanes says. “He’s a good Democrat with a big ‘D’. But more importantly he’s a democrat with a small ‘d’.

“He doesn’t have an ounce of meanness in him, at all,” Sarbanes says, with obvious fondness in his voice. They’ve been personal friends longer than they’ve been political colleagues. “He’s really very generous and respectful with people. He really accords people their dignity.”

The two met when Marudas was covering City Hall for The Evening Sun. Marudas had studied journalism and earned a master’s degree at Ann Arbor. He came to Baltimore to work on The Evening Sun in 1963.

Sarbanes, who had been working for Walter Heller, the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors under Presidents Kennedy and Johnson, came back to Baltimore to become executive director of a commission to revise the city’s charter.

Although Marudas grew up in Detroit and Sarbanes in Easton, Marudas says their roots were in the same province in Greece, Laconia, in Sparta.

“Our villages are 15 or 20 miles apart,” he says. “We got to know each other, became personal friends and then our careers came together in ’71.”

Sarbanes had been a congressman about nine months when Marudas joined him in Washington.

First political job

Somewhat paradoxically, Marudas’ first political job was for a Republican, Theodore Roosevelt McKeldin, who had been governor of Maryland and was in his second term as mayor of Baltimore. McKeldin was a liberal Rockefeller Republican of a type virtually extinct in today’s GOP.

One of McKeldin’s aides was leaving and he called Marudas: “‘The Governor’ – we called McKeldin the Governor then – would like you to take my place.” ‘Me!’ I said. Then I thought he’s got less than a year to go. I went home and talked it over with my wife and my mother-in-law.”

His wife, Irene, has been perhaps his closest advisor. They’ve been married for 39 years.

“I thought, Baltimore is the sixth largest city,” he continues. “It will be a chance to get a look at the inside of government and maybe come out again and pursue a career in newspapering.”

He worked for McKeldin for 10 or 11 months.

“He was a quick learner,” says Gene Raynor, the former head of the state election board and an astute political observer in his own right. “He became a master of precinct politics in the Byzantine world of politics in Baltimore City in the mid-’60s. There were not many people around who understood it as well as Pete Marudas. If I were a candidate anywhere in this state I would seek out Pete for advice.

“Paul is a kind of brainy guy, very, very smart, very, very brainy,” Raynor says. “But he was in the clouds. Marudas was right down to earth. They complemented each other.”

Thirty years ago, a somewhat wistful McKeldin told an interviewer: “He [Marudas] was the best in history. If only I had had him earlier in my career.”

The same reporter who quoted McKeldin said a half-hour interview of Marudas stretched into a 90-minute discourse on Baltimore, the nation, Greece and the Orioles.

Marudas has not changed much over the years. He’s an animated talker whose conversation moves by digression. His conversation veers happily from local to national to international politics like a bumper car in an amusement park.

Today, you’d certainly have to add the Mideast and the Balkans – and jazz.

Some tough years

Marudas stayed on with Thomas A. D’Alesandro III after McKeldin left the mayor’s office. They were tough years for Baltimore and the nation.

“I was thinking what I have been through and seen,” Marudas says. “In the summer of ’67, Newark and Detroit exploded. We felt we got through that summer. In ’68, we had the assassinations. We had the urban disturbances. We had the Catonsville Nine trial. We had the [George] Wallace campaign.

“Then the war came in. Kent State. Johns Hopkins, they lost control over there. We had to helicopter [Charles McC] Mathias, then an anti-war member of the House of Representatives, to speak to the students. We had all those demonstrations. We didn’t have what I’d call a normal year until ’71.”

That’s when D’Alesandro decided not to run for a second term and Marudas went to Washington to work for Sarbanes.

“He brought one outstanding faculty as far as service to me as mayor and I think maybe to Sarbanes as senator,” D’Alesandro says. “He had the ability to read people. He could sense sincerity or baloney.

“He was almost like my alter ego. I sort of found in him somebody who thought like I thought. And he sort of read me, in the sense he knew the things I was interested in. He encouraged me in some things and cautioned me in other things.

“And never had a hidden agenda. You knew you were getting a real honest critique . . . And if we made a decision against him he went along. He sang the song.

“I don’t ever remember him trying to take credit for anything. Everything was for me as mayor and Sarbanes as senator . . . I loved the guy.”

And Sarbanes tells roughly the same story.

“When you draw advice and counsel from Peter,” he says, “the bottom line is always do the right thing.”

He laughs.

“If he thinks you’re going in the wrong direction he’ll tell you in no uncertain terms. And he’ll keep telling you if you keep moving in that direction.”

Prized discretion

Marudas’ discretion is also legendary, highly prized by his bosses, but sometimes irritating to council members at City Hall. He’s the reigning master of obfuscation.

Former Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke remembers council members complaining that they often did not understand what Marudas had just said.

“That was Peter being creatively enigmatic,” Schmoke says. “That was his trademark.”

Marudas picks up his own narrative thread: “I go over to Washington, saying maybe we have all this stuff behind us and in a couple of years we’re into an impeachment. And Sarbanes is on the Judiciary Committee and he offers the first article of impeachment as a junior member.”

Perhaps inevitably he thinks the Nixon impeachment was justified and Clinton’s was not.

“You don’t impeach a president for a lack of personal judgment,” says Marudas, who read every single constituent letter on the Clinton impeachment received in Sarbanes’ office. “He has to have violated his constitutional oath. Then you have to have really very strong constitutional grounds, not some flimsy excuse.”

He returned to Baltimore again in 1987 for a stint as a seasoned senior member of the administration of Schmoke.

“I always wanted to work for someone younger than me,” Marudas says. “My grandfather always said when you’re young learn from the old. When you’re old learn from the young.

Schmoke actually had been an intern in Sarbanes’ office in the House of Representatives. He’s as effusive in his praise of Marudas as the other politicians.

“If I were designing a course at a public policy school, and including a description of the effective staff person,” says Schmoke. “I’d model that person on Peter Marudas.”

Everybody asks if Marudus can actually leave politics behind. Sarbanes expects to be able to call on his advice when he needs it.

But right now Marudas plans to go to a wedding in Detroit with his wife, Irene. He’ll listen to a lot of jazz. And he’ll do a lot of dancing. He and Irene love dancing, especially salsa.