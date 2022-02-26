THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN ADMINISTRATIVE UNITY IN AMERICA IS NOW! 

In pictures: Suceava Romania Archdiocese offers help to Ukrainian refugees

Source: Basilica.ro

by Aurelian Iftimiu

The Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti announced on Friday night the measures taken to support refugees from Ukraine. The archdiocese’s photographer, Irina Ursachi, accompanied priests and volunteers from the Archdiocesan Administration and captured emotional pictures.

An intervention committee for the situation of refugees was set up in the archdiocese, consisting of clergy of the Diocesan Centre, deans, exarchs and volunteer coordinators.

The archdiocesan intervention committee is coordinated by Archim. Paraschiv Dabija, administrative vicar. Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți

The archdiocese offers, from its own stocks, water, non-perishable food, household items and personal hygiene products, as well as accommodation in parishes and monasteries.

The deaneries collect food and objects of necessity for the refugees. Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

A support office has been set up at Siret Customs where Ukrainian-speaking priests and volunteers provide counselling to refugees.

The archdiocese has prepared 500 accommodation places for refugees. Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

Starting on Thursday afternoon, Putna Monastery offered meals and accommodation to refugees who crossed its threshold.

The archdiocese provides food and water from its own stocks. Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

At the Burdujeni Railway Station in Suceava, the refugees are helped by the members of St George Parish with food and words of encouragement.

Most refugees are in transit to other countries. Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

Several families were received last night at Putna Monastery, some of whom continued on their way to relatives in different cities.

Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

At Siret Customs, the archdiocese also provides spiritual assistance. Joining volunteers, a total of eight priests, half of them speaking Ukrainian, will assist refugees permanently. Every six hours, two priests will be present at the refugee centre.

Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Romania through Siret Customs and Suceava’s Burdujeni Railway Station. Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

Many monasteries and parishes have set up food and products collection centres: non-perishable food, linen, blankets, pillows, mattresses, hygiene products.

At Siret Customs, in addition to volunteers, there are always two clergymen ready to offer spiritual assistance in Romanian or Ukrainian. Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

Volunteers of the Suceava Orthodox Youth Association (ATOS), clergy and faithful of the parishes near Siret border crossing are involved in the distribution of the collected products.

Volunteers from the youth organization ATOS support the distribution of products. Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

Those who wish to join these humanitarian actions are urged to contact the parish priest or donate to the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti.

Young girl holds her dog. Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

All the support actions of the archdiocese are carried out in close collaboration with the local authorities and the competent institutions, constantly communicating the latest information on the spot.

Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuți / Irina Ursachi

The Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti has urged believers to increase prayer in these tense days.

Photo: Archdiocese of Suceava and Rădăuților / Irina Ursachi

How you can donate

Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților
IBAN: RO51RNCB0234037010910014
Bank: Banca Comercială Română
Paiment Details: Ukrainian refugees

