Institute of Sacred Arts at St. Vladimir’s Seminary Reveals New Look; Sacred Arts Degree Concentration

Source: St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

This week is a big one for the Seminary’s Institute of Sacred Arts (ISA). The ISA’s new logo has officially been unveiled, and another exciting announcement from the ISA will drop later this week.

We’re also excited to share that starting next fall, seminarians in the Master of Arts (M.A.) program will be able to choose a concentration in the Sacred Arts as part of their degree track (the other M.A. concentrations are General Theological Studies and Theological Scholarship and Research).

Admissions season rolls on, for prospective students interested in the M.A., Master of Divinity (M.Div.) or Master of Theology (Th.M.) programs. Please continue to spread the word to anyone who might be interested in becoming a seminarian at St. Vladimir’s for Academic Year 2021-2022.

What’s the difference between each degree offered at St. Vladimir’s? This week, we highlight the M.A. program with insight from Dr. John Barnet, the program director.

