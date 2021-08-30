THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN UNITY IN AMERICA IS NOW!

International scientific conference on protection of environment and culture in Halki seminary

Source: Orthodox Times

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, with the blessing of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the international scientific conference “Ecumenical Initiative for the Protection of the Environment and Culture” will take place at the premises of Halki seminary.

This conference is organized by the European Center for Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Monuments in collaboration with the Ecumenical Patriarchate and other organizations. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will open formally the conference on the day before at Sismanogleio Palace.

