Interviewing an Orthodox Monk: Fr. Seraphim Aldea

Source: Gospel Simplicity

Fr. Seraphim Aldea of Mull Monastery in the Scottish Hebrides was kind enough to take the time to introduce me to the Orthodox Spiritual life, and we discussed prayer, fasting, and asceticism and how they help us navigate the paradox between nothingness and God-likeness. I found it to be absolutely fascinating and deeply spiritually enriching. I hope you enjoy it even half as much as I did. Support Fr. Seraphim and Mull Monastery: YouTube Channel:    / @mullmonastery   Monastery Website: https://mullmonastery.com/.

