Interwoven Congregations – Will the Orthodox Church Share Its Experience?

Orthodox Christian faithful have a contribution to make in our communities by interrelating with others. Clergy and laity need to be aware of and involved in the work of faith communities in our communities. We live in a pluralistic society and we learn from each other. There is a movement in Bethesda, Maryland, that Orthodox Christians living within the beltway should know and help develop. The ministry is called Interwoven Congregations (https://www.interwovencongregations.org/). Orthodox Christianity has apostolic roots in Africa, and the works of Father Moses Berry, Ash Grove, Missouri, and Dr. Albert J. Raboteau on African-American Religious History could build bridges within diverse faith communities. Check out their website.
George Matsoukas