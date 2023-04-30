[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] Introducing St Vladimir's Online School of Theology - Orthodox Christian Laity
Introducing St Vladimir’s Online School of Theology

Source: St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

We are pleased to announce the creation of St Vladimir’s Online School of Theology, an accessible extension of the Seminary offering quality online Orthodox education to the general public, taught by SVOTS faculty. This new initiative is supported by a grant awarded in 2022 by Lilly Endowment Inc., propelling the Seminary’s entrance into online education.

The initial offerings from St Vladimir’s Online School of Theology are two non-degree courses, with plans to expand into certifications, potentially adding M.A. degree programs in the future.

