IOTA Talks Launched – New Video Series

Source: International Orthodox Theological Association (IOTA)

IOTA has launched its new video series, IOTA Talks™. The purpose of IOTA Talks is to produce short, engaging videos where Orthodox scholars share an idea about which they feel passionate with lay Christians in a manner they can understand. Some talks are primarily intended for inquirers wishing to learn more about the Christian faith. Other talks are more suitable for those engaged in Christian education, from Sunday School teachers to clergy. IOTA Talks will engage the fundamental questions of Christian faith and contemporary issues. Three talks are now available on IOTA’s YouTube Channel:

These talks were recorded at and sponsored by the Eagle River Institute (Eagle River, Alaska). IOTA wishes to thank the director of the Eagle River Institute, Fr. Marc Dunaway, for his excellent organization and support of this project. If you would like to provide feedback, sponsor a new IOTA Talk, or have recommendations for topics and speakers, send an email to Dr. Paul Gavrilyuk at [email protected]. Thank you for your interest!