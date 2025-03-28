Is Trump the New Constantine?

Source: Yankee Athonite

by Michael Warren Davis

I see that Vox published an article which, in part, scolds me for saying that Archbishop Elpidophoros—leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America—is a CIA asset:

It’s why Michael Warren Davis, another Orthodox convert at the American Conservative, could directly call the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America a CIA asset without any evidence. Laypeople attacking their hierarchs is about the least “trad” thing one can do. It reveals just how little these conversions have to do with anything organic to these traditions, but are instead an act of rebellion against the American mainstream, with a dose of cultural appropriation thrown in.

I assume this piece was written before Elpidophoros called Donald Trump the new Constantine.

For those of you who don’t know, this was a dramatic about-face on Elpidophoros’s part. Both in 2016 and 2020, His Eminence made it clear that his sympathies belonged to the Democrats. Now he’s practically calling Trump the Enlightener of America…

