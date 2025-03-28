Is Trump the New Constantine?

Source: Yankee Athonite
I see that Vox published an article which, in part, scolds me for saying that Archbishop Elpidophoros—leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America—is a CIA asset:
It’s why Michael Warren Davis, another Orthodox convert at the American Conservative, could directly call the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America a CIA asset without any evidence. Laypeople attacking their hierarchs is about the least “trad” thing one can do. It reveals just how little these conversions have to do with anything organic to these traditions, but are instead an act of rebellion against the American mainstream, with a dose of cultural appropriation thrown in.
I assume this piece was written before Elpidophoros called Donald Trump the new Constantine.
For those of you who don’t know, this was a dramatic about-face on Elpidophoros’s part. Both in 2016 and 2020, His Eminence made it clear that his sympathies belonged to the Democrats. Now he’s practically calling Trump the Enlightener of America…
The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) established Greek Independence Day at the White House many years ago. Today, this event has been usurped by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (GOA) as a photo opportunity for the Archbishop and the President. It appears that the Archdiocese has a tendency to usurp the many ministries conceived, implemented, and developed by the laity, such as most of the “approved ministries” of the Assembly of Orthodox Canonical Bishops of the USA (AOB), and claim them as their own as if they had spearheaded the establishment of these ministries. It is interesting to read the official history of the Archdiocese as it was presented at the 100th Anniversary in New York during the Clergy-Laity Congress. It was presented as if the clergy established and developed the churches in this country and the infrastructure of the GOA. The reality is that the laity developed the institutions, and clergy were sent to follow the development of a parish. A synergistic relationship developed between the clergy and laity in the foundational period of Orthodox Christianity in the United States. For the GOA, AHEPA played a leading role.
This year’s event at the White House makes the case for a unified and canonical Orthodox Christian Church in the United States. Since the replacement of former Archbishop Iakovos, of blessed memory, and the pushing aside of the reports on the Church in the United States, signed by all the bishops attending the Ligonier Meeting in 1994, the GOA has focused its vision on the needs of the survival of the Church in Istanbul, and the needs of the faithful in the United States are secondary. The events impacting world Orthodox Christianity, including schism, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, the rise of authoritarian rule in Europe, and fear of Russian aggression, have caused all the Bishops of all jurisdictions serving here, who are all appointed by the old-world Patriarchates (except OCA Bishops), to focus on the needs of their mother churches. The needs of the faithful stewards living in this geographic area are secondary.
The status quo of the administrative disunity of the Orthodox Church in the United States is not meeting the needs of the faithful. It is time for the laity to encourage the Bishops to become a local synod and elect their own head. This unified Orthodox Christian Church in the United States will better serve the spiritual needs of the faithful stewards supporting the church. A unified synod in the United States will also serve the mother churches better because the United States synod could speak with one voice on behalf of the old-world Patriarchates.
