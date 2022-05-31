Joanne Nikides – Memory Eternal!

Joanne Nikides fell asleep in the Lord on May 12, 2022, surrounded by family. She had just celebrated her 73rd birthday on May 2. She was an amazing woman. She was compassionate, empathetic, intelligent and gentle. She just loved humanity. She saw the best in everyone. She served Orthodox Christian Laity for 16 years as our bookkeeper, accountant and membership manager. Her reports were exemplary. She kept us on target. She enjoyed working with us. She helped us grow and shared our mission. She was a retired accounting professor who taught at Palm Beach Community College. She was raised in Dayton Ohio,worked in Palm Beach County and retired to Durham, North Carolina. She is survived by sisters Aglaia Graham and Thalia Becak.

Condolences may be sent to:

Lea and Doyle Graham

5106 A Murphy School Road

Durham, North Carolina 27705

We pray for her eternal rest and peace and extend our love to her family.

George Matsoukas

OCL Executive Director Emeritus