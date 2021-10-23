Join Three Virtual Events with the Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America

Source: Orthodox Church in America

The National Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America will be hosting three upcoming virtual events:

A Virtual National Youth Retreat and Tour of Saint Tikhon’s Monastery, November 26, 2021, hosted by Archimandrite Sergius and the Monastery Brotherhood.

A Virtual Saint Andrew’s Day Celebration, November 30, 2021, hosted by Saint Nicholas Church, Mogadore, OH.

A Virtual Tour of Bethlehem, December 12, 2021, hosted by Archpriest Ilya Gotlinsky. All proceeds from this charitable event will be donated to the Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America’s United fund.

Please follow the links above for more information.