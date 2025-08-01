Join us for IOCC’s Parish Representative Workshop!

Source: International Orthodox Christian Charities

On Tuesday, August 19, at 8pm EST, Outreach Coordinators Sophia Kayafas and Theodora Veronis will lead parish representatives and volunteers from across the country in an hour-long virtual workshop to share ideas, experiences, and connect with others who are passionate about IOCC’s mission. This interactive evening will include success stories, practical tips for organizing events, and inspiring updates from the field. Whether you’re new to the role or have been serving for years, you’ll leave with fresh ideas, renewed motivation, and the tools to strengthen your outreach efforts. To RSVP, email us at outreach@iocc.o​rg or visit iocc.org/parishrepworkshop.