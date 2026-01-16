Join us for OVC Sunday – January 25th

Source: Orthodox Volunteer Corps

The Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America has blessed the last Sunday of January as Volunteer Sunday, raising awareness about OVC. We invite you to celebrate with us on January 25.

Would you help us share this ministry with your parish? To assist, please click this link to find the following materials to share with your parish:

Sample Announcement to make at the end of Liturgy, if there is not an OVC rep present

Two Bulletin Inserts to choose from Color w/ Photo or Black & White Text

One page to print with QR Codes to donate, nominate, and stay connected

Form to Nominate Young Adults for the program

Encyclical from our Episcopal Liaison, His Grace Bishop Andrei

In addition, if your parish is able to pass a tray to support OVC, please mail contributions to:

Orthodox Volunteer Corps

PO Box 5391

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Thank you for your consideration. Please feel free to reach out with any questions.

In Gratitude,