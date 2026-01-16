Join us for OVC Sunday – January 25th

Source: Orthodox Volunteer Corps
The Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America has blessed the last Sunday of January as Volunteer Sunday, raising awareness about OVC. We invite you to celebrate with us on January 25.
Would you help us share this ministry with your parish? To assist, please click this link to find the following materials to share with your parish:
- Sample Announcement to make at the end of Liturgy, if there is not an OVC rep present
- Two Bulletin Inserts to choose from
- Color w/ Photo or Black & White Text
- One page to print with QR Codes to donate, nominate, and stay connected
- Form to Nominate Young Adults for the program
- Encyclical from our Episcopal Liaison, His Grace Bishop Andrei
In addition, if your parish is able to pass a tray to support OVC, please mail contributions to:
Orthodox Volunteer Corps
PO Box 5391
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Thank you for your consideration. Please feel free to reach out with any questions.
In Gratitude,
Michael, Kyra, and Katrina