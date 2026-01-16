Join us for OVC Sunday – January 25th

Close Menu
    Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories, Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories

    Source: Orthodox Volunteer Corps

    The Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America has blessed the last Sunday of January as Volunteer Sunday, raising awareness about OVC. We invite you to celebrate with us on January 25. 

    Would you help us share this ministry with your parish? To assist, please click this link to find the following materials to share with your parish:

    • Sample Announcement to make at the end of Liturgy, if there is not an OVC rep present
    • Two Bulletin Inserts to choose from
      • Color w/ Photo or Black & White Text
    • One page to print with QR Codes to donate, nominate, and stay connected
    • Form to Nominate Young Adults for the program
    • Encyclical from our Episcopal Liaison, His Grace Bishop Andrei

    In addition, if your parish is able to pass a tray to support OVC, please mail contributions to:

    Orthodox Volunteer Corps
    PO Box 5391
    Pittsburgh, PA 15206

    Thank you for your consideration. Please feel free to reach out with any questions.

    In Gratitude,

    Michael, Kyra, and Katrina

     

