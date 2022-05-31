JOIN us via ZOOM on June 5 at 7 pm Eastern: Enhancing Orthodox Christian Unity – An IOPA Program Update for Orthodox Christian Laity

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

Sunday, June 5, 2022 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

REGISTER HERE: https://bit.ly/OrthodoxUnity

The Atlanta Inter-Orthodox Parish Association (AIOPA) is a committee of the Atlanta Orthodox Clergy Brotherhood (AOCB). It was officially formed during its first meeting on March 17, 2022, and is an initiative of the Committee for Canonical Regional Planning of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA. AIOPA consists of clergy and laity representatives from all Orthodox parishes. Its purpose is to efficiently facilitate and maintain pan-Orthodox parish-to-parish communications, activities and cooperation (the “One Church Initiative”) in pilot metro areas.

Presenters:

Rev Fr Thomas Zain, Liaison for the Clergy Matters Committee of the Assembly of Bishops USA

Rev Fr Christos Mars, President of the Atlanta Orthodox Clergy Brotherhood

Mr Florian Ion, a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Romanian Orthodox Church in Atlanta and of the Atlanta Inter-Orthodox Parish Association (AIOPA) [https://www.atlocb.org/about-the-aiopa], serving on the Communications and Development work groups.

