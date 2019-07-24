Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

We look forward to your attendance at the 32nd Annual Meeting of OCL with much anticipation!

The speakers for our November 2, 2019, “Pan-Orthodox” event are confirmed, and they are looking forward to making their presentations: Kenneth Kidd of Focus North America, Father Steven Powley of Orthodox Christian Prison Ministries, and Mike Spartalis, CPA and Adjunct Professor of Ethics at The Bauer College of Business, University of Houston. We are thankful to Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver for giving his blessing to this event and adding his thoughts on “Pan-Orthodoxy” for our understanding.

Houston weather in November is mild, and therefore our event is well-timed for enjoying the many attractions of the most diverse city in America. Can it really be 50 years since Neil Armstrong uttered the sentence that would forever cement this city’s place in history – “Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has Landed.”

Since then, the evolution of this city has been explosive, being the fourth largest in population in the United States, a cultural dynamo including the Houston Ballet and Grand Opera, a sportsman’s dream with both baseball, football, and basketball professional teams, and of course, home to the renowned Medical Center.

Again, thank you for being a part of our organization; and hopefully, you will enjoy not only the attraction of this great city, but learn some new facts concerning the relevant topics being discussed.

Argo Georgandis Pyle, President