Leadership 100 Seeks Executive Director

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

The Executive Committee of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund, Inc, a major nonprofit public charitable organization, seeks an Executive Director with overall strategic and operational responsibility for the staff, programs, expansion, and execution of its mission to advance Orthodoxy and Hellenism in America. The ideal candidate should have a track record of fundraising, communication and organizational skills and the ability to interface effectively with the Greek American Community.

Leadership and Management

The Executive Director shall be the chief operating officer of the Corporation and shall be a member in good standing of the Greek Orthodox Church in America, believe in the Church’s mission and should be an active participant in the Church who enjoys working with people, and must be a confident, articulate public speaker.

Oversee the strategic development of Leadership 100, with special emphasis on oversight of all fundraising and solicitations, and cultivation, including membership recruitment, and creating opportunities for the fellowship, spiritual and cultural growth of members.

Exercise governance and full transparency over all fundraising and solicitations for the Endowment Fund and the Leadership 100 + Fund, and over the operations and personnel of the Corporation, subject to the approval of the Executive Committee.

Lead with influence and clear accountability. Report regularly to the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees, of which he/she is a non-voting member, and prepare agendas and full reports.

Build new innovative ways to engage and build Leadership 100 in the next phase of growth.

Membership, Programs & Planning

Expand fundraising through membership recruitment and regional outreach.

Coordinate planning for the Leadership 100 annual conference

Optimize all aspects of communications—from web presence and social media to external relations, with the goal of creating a stronger brand.

Represent Leadership 100 at all significant and related conferences and meetings. both private and public. Use external presence and relationships to garner new opportunities.

Build partnerships in new markets, establish relationships with the funders, and Church and community leaders.

Manage the Leadership 100 Office, oversee all personnel and coordinate the work of all consultants and oversee the preparation of all financial reports and budgets.

Oversee relations with the Archbishop and Archdiocese and act as the liaison of Leadership 100 to all Orthodox Christian and Hellenic organizations while organizing any/all meetings or visitations to the Metropolises

The position involves nationwide travel. The candidate must have excellent social skills in relating to all members and committees of Leadership 100 on an individual basis, the general membership, and the staff, as well as to Church Hierarchy and Clergy.

Applicants are to submit a letter of application and a resume or curriculum vitae. Nominators are to submit a letter of recommendation and the nominee’s resume or CV.

The search process strictly adheres to a policy of candidate confidentiality. Applications for nominations are to be submitted to: searchcommittee@L100.org by April 30th.